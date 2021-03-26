Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Issued By Wedbush

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.36. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

CMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens raised shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.85.

NYSE CMA opened at $69.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.26. Comerica has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $73.73.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.98 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 76.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth $236,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,700,000 after buying an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 14.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

