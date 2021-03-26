Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Issued By B. Riley

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Turning Point Brands in a report released on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TPB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $992.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day moving average is $41.69. Turning Point Brands has a twelve month low of $19.12 and a twelve month high of $61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.63 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 11.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPB. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 35.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 33.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 832,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,216,000 after purchasing an additional 206,591 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 197.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 30,619 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.