Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Barings BDC, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Barings BDC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barings BDC’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

BBDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barings BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $476.26 million, a P/E ratio of -248.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ares Management LLC raised its position in Barings BDC by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,166,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,427 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Barings BDC by 348.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,284,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,820,000 after acquiring an additional 998,552 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,053,000 after acquiring an additional 959,979 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,723,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,743,000. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.59%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.