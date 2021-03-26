Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT) Cut by Cormark

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Drone Delivery Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Cormark also issued estimates for Drone Delivery Canada’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Drone Delivery Canada alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Drone Delivery Canada from C$1.30 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th.

CVE FLT opened at C$1.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Drone Delivery Canada has a 12-month low of C$0.57 and a 12-month high of C$2.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$287.79 million and a PE ratio of -15.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.06.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada. The company offers drone delivery services consisting of Depot to Depot services, which focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse; and Depot to Consumer that offers logistics services from a retailer/warehouse direct to the consumers home or business location.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.