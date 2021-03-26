Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.33) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.92). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.20).

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RLMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD opened at $33.22 on Friday. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.56 million, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.33.

In other news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total transaction of $100,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Maged Shenouda sold 2,113 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $75,117.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,405.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,202,051. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

