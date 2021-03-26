Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Issued By William Blair

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aptinyx in a report issued on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair analyst M. Minter expects that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 2,108.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.43%.

APTX has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.32.

NASDAQ:APTX opened at $3.02 on Friday. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $191.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 25,963 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 112,849 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 18,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

