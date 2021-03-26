Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Intel Co. Cut by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Intel in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now expects that the chip maker will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.84.

INTC stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

