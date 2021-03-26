Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Cut by Oppenheimer

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intel in a report released on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the chip maker will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intel’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.84.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $62.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $67.44. The company has a market cap of $251.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $1,958,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,104,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

