QANplatform (QARK) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week

QANplatform (CURRENCY:QARK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. One QANplatform token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QANplatform has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $1,989.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QANplatform has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00059761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.13 or 0.00225634 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $457.27 or 0.00831207 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00050894 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00076218 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00026435 BTC.

QANplatform Token Profile

QANplatform’s total supply is 333,333,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,057,960 tokens. QANplatform’s official message board is medium.com/@qanplatform . The official website for QANplatform is qanplatform.com

QANplatform Token Trading

