QASH (QASH) Tops One Day Volume of $629,583.00

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 26th. One QASH token can now be bought for $0.0987 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QASH has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. QASH has a total market cap of $34.55 million and $629,583.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00022530 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00049376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.79 or 0.00639369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00064802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00023422 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH (QASH) is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

QASH Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

