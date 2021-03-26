Qcash (QC) One Day Volume Tops $775.49 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Qcash token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a total market cap of $69.19 million and $775.49 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qcash has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $241.92 or 0.00459380 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00058170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.67 or 0.00177872 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.40 or 0.00813482 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00052443 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00076180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

