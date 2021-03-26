QChi Achieves Market Cap of $900,457.27 (QCH)

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One QChi token can now be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. QChi has a total market capitalization of $900,457.27 and $2,801.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QChi has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QChi

QChi (CRYPTO:QCH) is a token. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,391,562 tokens. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . QChi’s official website is qchi.mobi

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

