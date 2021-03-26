QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Shares Down 1.5%

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF)’s stock price was down 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.46. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QNTQF shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of QinetiQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97.

QinetiQ Group Plc engages in the provision of technology development and consultancy services to the defense, security, and related markets. The company operates through the following segments: EMEA Services and Global Products. EMEA Services segment provides technical assurance, test and evaluation and training services, underpinned by long-term contracts.

