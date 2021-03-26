Qtum Price Tops $8.99 on Top Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.99 or 0.00016347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $883.42 million and $1.52 billion worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000122 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,267,596 coins and its circulating supply is 98,233,793 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

