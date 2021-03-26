Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%.

Shares of PWR opened at $83.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.64. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $88.97.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 2,277 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $200,785.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,505 shares in the company, valued at $926,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Patrick Wood III sold 5,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $426,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 148,805 shares of company stock valued at $12,278,590 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

