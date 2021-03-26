Quantstamp (QSP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $61.93 Million

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $61.93 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0868 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00023548 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00048310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $345.57 or 0.00644986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00064302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00023737 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp (QSP) is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quantstamp Token Trading

