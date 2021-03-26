QuarkChain Price Down 24.2% This Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $247.53 million and approximately $20.13 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00022366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00049275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $350.61 or 0.00638365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00064885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00023306 BTC.

QuarkChain Token Profile

QKC is a token. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.