Vertical Research Begins Coverage on Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Stock analysts at Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58. Radiant Logistics has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $328.79 million, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $218.81 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $1,172,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 90,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

