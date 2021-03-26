Radicle Trading 22% Lower Over Last Week (RAD)

Radicle (CURRENCY:RAD) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last week, Radicle has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $69.38 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.15 or 0.00026193 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00060606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.83 or 0.00214438 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $438.90 or 0.00812543 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00052155 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00076745 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00026839 BTC.

About Radicle

Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle

Radicle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.

