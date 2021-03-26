Raise (RAISE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $534.00

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 38.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Raise has a market capitalization of $97,337.08 and $534.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Raise has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00022463 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00048932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $350.39 or 0.00634130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00064788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00023417 BTC.

About Raise

Raise (CRYPTO:RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

