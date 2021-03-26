Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,407 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,395,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,331,000 after purchasing an additional 57,296 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,797,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,025,000 after purchasing an additional 60,796 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1,716.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,315,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,818 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,285,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,933,000 after purchasing an additional 90,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 932.2% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 993,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 896,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $67,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rapid7 stock opened at $73.90 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $94.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.64.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $113.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.77 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. Analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RPD shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.64.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

