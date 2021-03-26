Rarible Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8.34 Million (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Rarible token can currently be bought for $30.20 or 0.00055200 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rarible has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Rarible has a market cap of $25.83 million and approximately $8.34 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00060522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.77 or 0.00211593 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $449.93 or 0.00822311 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00052057 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00076444 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00026986 BTC.

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

