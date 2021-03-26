Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12,152.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $7.99 million and $12,152.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00060084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.22 or 0.00214051 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.32 or 0.00819846 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00051869 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00076527 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00026533 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,405,302,193 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

