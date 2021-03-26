Raydium (RAY) Trading 12.1% Lower This Week

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $180.07 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for about $7.80 or 0.00014386 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00060673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.86 or 0.00208036 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $439.11 or 0.00809446 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00051969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00077036 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00026860 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,073,672 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

