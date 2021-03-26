Raymond James Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark upped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Neo Performance Materials stock opened at C$19.43 on Friday. Neo Performance Materials has a 52 week low of C$5.55 and a 52 week high of C$21.61.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.