Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,452 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RNP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 581,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,743,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $937,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000.

Shares of RNP opened at $23.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average of $21.81. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

