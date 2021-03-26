Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 216,047 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 1,155.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,047 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Livent worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Livent by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Livent by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Livent by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 333,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 150,626 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,034,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in Livent by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of Livent stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LTHM. Raymond James cut Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday. Cowen began coverage on Livent in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

LTHM stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -186.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Livent Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

