Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,589 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Beyond Meat worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,322,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,296,000 after buying an additional 2,276,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 91.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,216,000 after buying an additional 353,991 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth about $28,656,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 342.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,169,000 after purchasing an additional 187,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 859,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,495,000 after purchasing an additional 109,960 shares during the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

BYND stock opened at $129.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -288.29 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.31.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BYND. Stephens began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Longbow Research began coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.63.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $1,778,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,420,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total value of $2,190,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,164,835.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,570 shares of company stock worth $6,985,247 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.