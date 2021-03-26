Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,281 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,301,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,815 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after buying an additional 2,125,286 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,178,659 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $74,388,000 after buying an additional 649,316 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,120,854 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $448,155,000 after buying an additional 467,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 828,068 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $107,988,000 after buying an additional 226,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $130.03 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $90.08 and a one year high of $150.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.15 and its 200 day moving average is $133.16. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total transaction of $817,081.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,067.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,813,360 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

