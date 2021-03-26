Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 306,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,854,000 after purchasing an additional 18,233 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,272,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,900,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,323,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,906,000 after acquiring an additional 30,850 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 203,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,848,000 after acquiring an additional 25,896 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 79,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,320,000 after acquiring an additional 48,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMC. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

NYSE:MMC opened at $118.67 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.28.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

