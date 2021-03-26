Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 15,599 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $17.65 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.