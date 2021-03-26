Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 7,866 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 428.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 12,460 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,526,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 363.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VPU stock opened at $139.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.76. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.44 and a fifty-two week high of $147.38.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

