Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of STORE Capital worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 59,773 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 455.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 38,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STOR shares. Mizuho cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities raised their price target on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

NYSE STOR opened at $33.43 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. On average, research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

