Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,492,000 after buying an additional 11,480 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LH stock opened at $248.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $110.40 and a 12 month high of $254.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.63.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

