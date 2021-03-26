Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.25 Million Stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Shares of BATS:MEAR opened at $50.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.21. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $50.17.

