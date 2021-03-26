Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,437 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 323.4% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 247.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $96.05 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.56.

