Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.37 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 14,262 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $264,589,000 after purchasing an additional 800,986 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $231,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,844 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $230,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,499 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in EOG Resources by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,960,934 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $147,662,000 after buying an additional 221,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,106,236 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $75,698,000 after buying an additional 107,011 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EOG. TD Securities boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Johnson Rice reissued an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.56.

NYSE:EOG opened at $73.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.46 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.89. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

