Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,414 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of HealthEquity worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $4,691,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $429,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,291,572.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,266 shares of company stock valued at $18,602,792 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $69.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.07. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,396.88, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

