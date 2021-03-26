Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 103.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,408,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,077,000 after buying an additional 1,226,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 43.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,076,000 after buying an additional 158,418 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1,987.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,709,000 after buying an additional 120,941 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,331,000. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 78.7% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 154,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,038,000 after buying an additional 68,120 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPK stock opened at $116.36 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $72.89 and a 52-week high of $121.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.34.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $137.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 48.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

