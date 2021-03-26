Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $5.21 Million Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,615 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in First Solar by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,307 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after purchasing an additional 46,927 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 1,203.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 70,205 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in First Solar by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 546,457 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,055,000 after purchasing an additional 82,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $240,389.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,319.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $118,867.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,096 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays downgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.65.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $80.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.87. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $609.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

