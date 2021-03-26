Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $191.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.76. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $121.15 and a one year high of $193.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCK. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

In related news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,527 shares of company stock worth $3,783,616 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

