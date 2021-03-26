Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 12,036 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,036 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $74.81 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $43.75 and a one year high of $104.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.45 and its 200 day moving average is $79.38.

