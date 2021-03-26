Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 12,623 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,623 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Editas Medicine worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Editas Medicine by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.18.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average of $47.58.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.19). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The business had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

