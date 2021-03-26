Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 35,291 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 69.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35,291 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of A. O. Smith worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 410.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,101,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,386,000 after purchasing an additional 885,796 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 500.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 667,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,261,000 after purchasing an additional 556,627 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,209,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,328,000 after purchasing an additional 413,300 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 914,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,131,000 after purchasing an additional 293,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4,412.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 286,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,698,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,901 shares in the company, valued at $668,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,706 shares of company stock worth $2,008,179. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $66.73 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $68.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.61. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

