Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 275,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,719 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management lifted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 7.1% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 42,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $106,000.

NYSE:LGI opened at $19.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.58. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $19.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

