Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 157.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,191 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 256.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 713.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $80.92 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.43.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

