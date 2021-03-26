Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,448 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.55% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RWL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth $1,912,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 231.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 190,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $68.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.09. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $41.46 and a 12-month high of $69.80.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

