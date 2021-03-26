Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.49% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JKL opened at $162.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.80. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $72.15 and a 1 year high of $177.84.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

