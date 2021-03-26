Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Neogen worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Neogen by 13.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Neogen by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $193,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,019.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $242,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,024.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,640 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,253 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $85.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.02, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.32. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $55.95 and a twelve month high of $89.32.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

