Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DTE. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $722,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE opened at $132.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.19. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $85.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

In related news, Director David A. Thomas purchased 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 price target (down previously from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.23.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

